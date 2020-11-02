Vizianagaram: Schools record poor attendance on first day

Vizianagaram: The schools were reopened on Monday after a long gap of seven months due to coronavirus induced lockdown.

The State government stated that several precautions would be taken at the schools but the parents were hesitant to send their children to schools and as a result, very less attendance was recorded on the opening day.

On Monday the classes resumed at schools for students of classses 9 and 10. The district administration strictly instructed the school managements to take utmost care and precautions and follow every protocol of Covid. The strength of the students per each class was restricted to 16.

All the students were screened with thermal scanner and maintenance of social distance was ensured in classrooms. All the students and teachers have been advised to wear masks without fail. Even their sitting arrangement also was made zigzag.

On an experimental basis, the classes functioned between 9.15 am and 1.45 pm. After the midday meals was provided at school premises on Monday, the students were sent home. P Kurmanath, project officer of ITDA Parvathipuram, has visited the Tribal Welfare School at Dokisila and instructed the school management to maintain the Covid protocols without fail. The district has 401 high schools and total 60,666 students in both class 9 and 10 but only 28,195 (46%) students have attended the classes on day one. The teachers are expecting that the attendance would increase in the next few days.

D Ramachandra Reddy, Headmaster of Bandaluppi High School, said, "We have followed every safety precaution during the class. All the teachers, students are instructed to wear masks and maintain social distance. But on the first day, the students could not attend the schools as their parents did not allow them. The number of pupils will increase gradually in the next few days."