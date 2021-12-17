Vizianagaram: Schools told to grow kitchen gardens

The officials of government school are advised to grow kitchen gardens and raise leafy vegetables, and other vegetables to be used in their midday meals menu to solve the problem of malnutrition among kids. Joint collector R Mahesh Kumar addressed a workshop organised on this topic on Thursday, in which principals of model schools and KGBVs participated. He said that students also should be made part of this 'School to field school' programme so that they could be acquainted with the farming and learn the importance of vegetables in daily food menu.



The vegetables grown on the school premises can be consumed by the children. Only organic methods should be followed for farming these vegetables. He advised the principals to take the help of self-help groups along with agriculture department staff. "All these schools have enough place and water too. So we should encourage growing the vegetables on our own and use them in our daily menu. Seasonal vegetables, fruits also can be grown," he said.



Later, K Prakash, project manager of natural farming and natural farming expert Dr D Parinaidu of Jattu Truat explained the benefits of kitchen gardens and advised them to use only cow dung and compost as manure. A brochure on 'School to field school' was released. K Balakrishna , M Nukam Naidu and others participated in the programme.