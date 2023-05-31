Live
Vizianagaram: SITAM sings MoU with Cadeploy
Vizianagaram: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between SITAM College and Cadeploy, MNC, Inc which would be benefit students to nurture their skills and get jobs. SITAM Director Majji Sasibhushana Rao and Cadeploy Engineering Pvt Ltd, Chief operating officer, Vishal Arora signed the MoU.
This Cadeploy is a California based Company with its Indian offices in Hyderabad and Chennai.
On the occasion of I2C2 V2.0, World forum for Education ( WFE) International meet at Vizag, Dr M Sashibhushana Rao expressed his delight for getting this opportunity to associate with the technology company to facilitate their students.
He said that these kind of collaborations ensure that our students receive Industrial- Aligned Internships equipping them with practical skills, professional networks which enables a competitive edge for the future careers and placements for civil and mechanical students in MNC companies.
Vishal Arora, said "the MOU will help SITAM students to develop technical and communication skills in civil and mechanical engineering.