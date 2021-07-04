Top
Vizianagaram: SP B Rajakumari educates tribals on Disha app

SP B Rajakumari distributing saris and utensils to tribals at Tadiputti village in Vizianagaram district on Saturday
SP B Rajakumari distributing saris and utensils to tribals at Tadiputti village in Vizianagaram district on Saturday

Vizianagaram: SP B Rajakumari on Saturday visited the hilltop villages and erstwhile Maoist stronghold area and spent a day with the tribals.

She walked through the hills for more than an hour and visited the locals. On Saturday the district police organised a programme at Tadiputti and Eguva mandangi villages of Salur Agency.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the police department apart from taking measures to control law and order, they would also take care of the welfare of the tribals.

She has walked through the gravel road laid by the police personnel through Shramadan and reached the villages. The SP advised the locals to maintain cleanliness in their habitations to ensure a healthy living and wear masks to protect themselves from Covid.

She asked them to seek the police help whenever a need arises. The SP explained to them about Disha app and assured that the police would reach them on receiving their calls.

She told the youth to keep away from bad habits like chewing tobacco products. Rajakumari distributed volleyball kits to youth and sarees, blankets, umbrellas and utensils to the tribals. She also had lunch with them.

