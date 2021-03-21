Vizianagaram: Special vehicles for women police flagged off

Vizianagaram: The State government sanctioned 31 two-wheelers, two visible policing vehicles and one force investigating vehicle to Vizianagaram district for Disha police.

On Saturday, SP B Raja Kumari inaugurated these vehicles and said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautham Sawang are giving more priority for the protection of women.

In this connection, the government has established Disha Police Stations across the State and accorded top priority to attending to complaints filed by women.

Accordingly, all the women police stations have been strengthened and provided with more facilities to complete investigations in time and complete the prosecution quickly.

Recently, the district received these vehicles and on Saturday the SP inaugurated these vehicles by flagging them off. She further added that the vehicles will be allotted to all women Help Desks in the district to respond and reach the spots on receiving complaints from women.

Raja Kumari called upon women to visit police stations and lodge complaints instead of suppressing the incidents like harassments and sexual abuses. N Suryachandra Rao, OSD, DSPs T Trinadh and L Seshadri were present.