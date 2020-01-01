VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh to focus on promotion of infrastructure

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is giving priority for the development of infrastructure and give facelift to parks, stadiums and walking tracks. The VMC has got a financial boost with the State government paying salaries to the staff since April.

Earlier, the civic body used to struggle due to the shortage of funds since the inception of the JNNURM scheme in the city in 2005. The VMC faced many financial problems due to heavy spending on construction of over 15,000 houses under the JNNURM and implementation of other projects like construction of BRTS road, bus shelters, UGD works for 10 years from 2005 to 2014. The impact of huge expenditure was on the civic body for five more years till 2019.

VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, while speaking to the media on Tuesday, said now the VMC is focusing on renovation and construction of new parks, renovation and development of indoor stadium in Patamata, repairs to the IGMC stadium at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

A new park will be built in Ajit Singh nagar at a cost of Rs 5 crore after removal of garbage. The civic body has resumed the land from the energy plant which was shut down long time ago.

Raghavaiah park will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1 crore, Ambedkar park at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore and Rajiv Gandhi park at Rs 2 crore. The VMC is also implementing drinking water scheme under Amrut scheme with Rs 95.91 crore and it is under tender process.

The civic body is giving top priority to complete the ongoing housing works being constructed in Ajit Singh Nagar, Jammampudi, New RR Pet and Kabela centre. A total of 1920 housing units are constructed at Ajith Singh Nagar, 640 units at Jakkampudi, 192 units in New RR Pet and 384 units at Kabela centre.

The VMC has also made proposals for development of canal bunds on Ryves canal, construction of food courts near IGMC stadium, development of greenery on CVR flyover near Milk project and flyover near Benz circle.

Besides, walking tracks will be developed in 12 places in Bhavanipuram, UDA colony, HB Colony, Rose Garden park, Yerra Katta Kedareswara Peta, Foreman bungalow and water fountains will be restored in different junctions of the city.