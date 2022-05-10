VMC teachers waiting for February salaries

Vijayawada: As mang as 72 teachers working in various municipal corporation schools in Vijayawada are eagerly waiting for the payment of February 2022 salary. Due to various reasons, salaries were not paid in March 2022.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation sends salary bills to the treasury department for the payment.

The treasury department has sent back the bills to the VMC in February asking to make some changes in the bills. However, the VMC has not returned the bills to the treasury stating that the bills were not enabled due to technical reasons. Now the teachers' unions say that the VMC can send the bills to the treasury because the bills can be enabled as technical problems are solved.

Municipal Teachers Federation State president S Ramakrishna demanded that the municipal corporation should take measures to pay February 2022 salary to 72 teachers. He said teachers are facing hardships due to non-payment of salaries till date as they have to pay instalments of housing loans, educational loans, vehicles loans etc and meet other expenses.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation Vijayawada urban general secretary Md Nayeem demanded payment of salaries immediately. He said the employees are suffering due to increasing cost of living and underlined the need to pay the pending salaries immediately.

He expressed concern that increments of some teachers were pending in the city.

Concerned official said the payment of salaries were delayed due to technical reasons and will be paid in one week.

The officials concerned said that the payment of salaries was delayed due to technical reasons and will be paid in one week.