VMC to maintain all city stadiums, sports facilities

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Standing Committee, chaired by Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi at the VMC headquarters, on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution to bring all indoor and outdoor stadiums in the city under the direct supervision of the VMC, instead of allotting them to private agencies or individuals. The decision also applies to swimming pools, gymnasiums, and other sports facilities.

The committee resolved to appoint two gym coaches each at indoor and outdoor stadiums as well as swimming pools to provide training in sports, physical fitness, and athletics, along with physiotherapists. As per the resolution, gym coaches will be paid an honorarium of Rs.15,000 per month, while athletics coaches and physiotherapists will receive Rs.25,000 per month. The proposal was originally moved by 13th Division corporator Mummaneni Prasad during a council meeting held last year and was approved by the council at that time. During the recent Standing Committee meeting, the approved resolution was formally read out, discussed in detail, and reaffirmed. Subsequently, the committee resolved to implement the decision. Members felt that maintaining sports facilities directly under the VMC would ensure better utilisation, transparency, and proper upkeep of infrastructure.

Vijayawada has several major sports facilities, including the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium, Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium, and gyms located in areas such as Krishnalanka, Ranigari Thota, and Shyam Nagar. Due to the lack of qualified coaches, many youth and students were facing difficulties in accessing professional training, while several facilities were being managed by private individuals.

The committee opined that bringing all sports infrastructure under VMC control would help promote sports culture in the city and provide structured training to aspiring sportspersons. Several other developmental and civic issues were also discussed during the meeting.