Volunteer remark: Defamation case booked against Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada

Amaravati: A woman volunteer filed a criminal defamation case against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Volunteers of Vijayawada approached the High Court claiming that he had mentally harassed them with his comments. The court, which received this petition for hearing, said that it will take up the hearing after lunch.



On this occasion, a female volunteer said that she has filed a defamation claim through her lawyer. She said that she was accused of collecting the data of women as volunteers and stealing the data, which hurt her sentiments.

False allegations of women trafficking have been made, she said. She demanded that Pawan, who accused the volunteers while serving, should be punished according to law. She said that at present she has filed only one petition and others will come after seeing her.

The lawyer who filed the petition on behalf of the volunteer said that the bar association will support her in this cause. He said that a case has been filed under section 499, 00, 504, 505. He said that after recording the statement of the victim, the court will issue notices to Pawan, and then he will have to attend the court. A majority of the volunteers are women, and if the Central Intelligence Agency has said anything about women trafficking, he should give the evidence to the court.