VPA Chairman lauds badminton team

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) K Rama Mohana Rao congratulated the VPSC Men and Women Shuttle Badminton team in achieving team championship.

All India Major Ports Shuttle Badminton Championship was held at Haldia Dock Complex from 3rd to 6th February wherein teams from all major ports participated in the event.

Visakhapatnam Port men and women teams participated in the championship where Visakhapatnam Port men's team bagged the team championship as well as doubles 45-plus gold medal, singles 45-plus silver medal, while the women's team won the individual doubles gold medal. Deputy Chairman, VPA Durgesh Kumar Dubey, among others were present on the occasion.