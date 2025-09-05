VRO caught while accepting Rs. 20,000 bribe

Anakapalli: Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Gannamaraju Sri Surya Krishna Prudhvi was caught in the ACB net.

The VRO, working at Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe to the tune of Rs 20,000 on Thursday. Based on the complaint received from a person that the VRO was demanding bribe for recommending and processing the mutation of applications with regards to the complainant’s ancestral property, the Anti-Corruption Bureau personnel laid a trap at the gram panchayat office located at Narsingabilli.

The tainted bribe amount was seized from the accused.