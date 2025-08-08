Live
- Minor gang-raped in Kanpur, juvenile among two arrested
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Har, Israel to work jointly on using modern tech: Saini
- Trump’s Tariff Move on India Disrupts Modi’s Russian Oil Strategy
- UP cops bust extortion racket in Kanpur; arrest lawyer, aide
- Have not slept in 7 days: Locals seek relocation amid anti-terror operation in Kulgam
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Eyewitnesses who saw disaster happening in Dharali in shock
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Prioritise liver health with conscious nutrition, say experts
VSU research scholar gets doctorate
Adelina Jaya Harsha, research scholar from Department of Biotechnology at Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), has been awarded Doctorate (Ph.D.) for her exemplary research work.
Nellore: Adelina Jaya Harsha, research scholar from Department of Biotechnology at Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), has been awarded Doctorate (Ph.D.) for her exemplary research work.
A native of Old Military Colony, Nellore, Adelina conducted her research on the topic titled: ‘Morphometric and Molecular Studies of Selected Lutjanids Collected from the East Coast Belt of India’.
Her research was carried out under the guidance of Dr KVL Shrikanya Rao, Assistant Professor in Biotechnology department.
This study focused on Lutjanids, an important group of marine fish species found along the eastern coast of India. It involved detailed morphometric (physical structure) analysis and molecular-level studies, providing valuable insights into the species’ diversity and characteristics.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao, Registrar Dr K Suneetha, Principal Prof Ch Vijaya and Controller of Examinations Dr R Madhumathi congratulated M Adelina Jaya Harsha on her achievement.