VSU research scholar gets doctorate

VSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao and others with research scholar Adelina Jaya Harsha in Nellore

Nellore: Adelina Jaya Harsha, research scholar from Department of Biotechnology at Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), has been awarded Doctorate (Ph.D.) for her exemplary research work.

A native of Old Military Colony, Nellore, Adelina conducted her research on the topic titled: ‘Morphometric and Molecular Studies of Selected Lutjanids Collected from the East Coast Belt of India’.

Her research was carried out under the guidance of Dr KVL Shrikanya Rao, Assistant Professor in Biotechnology department.

This study focused on Lutjanids, an important group of marine fish species found along the eastern coast of India. It involved detailed morphometric (physical structure) analysis and molecular-level studies, providing valuable insights into the species’ diversity and characteristics.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao, Registrar Dr K Suneetha, Principal Prof Ch Vijaya and Controller of Examinations Dr R Madhumathi congratulated M Adelina Jaya Harsha on her achievement.

