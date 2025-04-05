Wage agreement for quarry transport workers soon

Kakinada: Honorary president of the National Motor Lorry Transport Quarry Workers Union and district president of INTUC Vasamsetty Gangadhara Rao said a new and improved wage agreement will soon be made for the quarry workers.

Speaking at a meeting held with workers at the union office on Friday, he said the previous agreement expired over three months ago. He said union leaders had already submitted the charter of demands to the quarry management soon after consultations.

Discussions have now been initiated with quarry management representative Cherukuri Krishnaji through former MP Margani Bharat Ram, to reach a fair and model agreement that benefits both workers and employers.

He also cautioned workers to stay alert against fake INTUC leaders, stating that TK Vishweshwara Reddy and JT Ramarao have no association with the organisation.

He added that INTUC will continue to support quarry lorry drivers, workers, and their families in matters related to medical services. Announcing a personal contribution of Rs 50,000 towards the reconstruction of the union office, Gangadhar reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the workers.

INTUC Joint Secretary for both Telugu states Narayanarao, city president Sivakumar Gowd, Quarry Workers Union president Tiragati Ramana, vice-president D Yesubabu, and leaders Bandi Apparao, B Premanandam, and Ratnaraju participated in the meeting.