Walkathon held for awareness on vascular health

Vijayawada: The Vascular Society of India (VSI) successfully organised VSI National Walkathon 2025 on Sunday here, with the inspiring motto “Amputation-Free India.” The event aimed to raise public awareness about preventable amputations, early detection of vascular diseases, and diabetic foot care.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr A Venkatesh, Senior Surgeon Dr Pattabhiramaiah, and Indian Medical Association (IMA) Vijayawada President Dr Hanumaiah participated.

The event was organised under the leadership of Senior Vascular Surgeon Dr Makineni Kiran, with the active participation of vascular specialists, nursing and paramedical staff, and members of IMA Vijayawada.

Over 250 participants joined the walk along Eluru Road, Vijayawada, promoting the importance of diabetic foot care and timely vascular evaluation to prevent limb loss.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Lakshmisha said the state is progressing toward a healthy, wealthy, and happy society under Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

Dr Kiran Makineni said the VSI has over 800 members nationwide, and similar walkathons were organised in 22 cities across India to promote the vision of an Amputation-Free India.