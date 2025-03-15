Live
- 17K people died in road accidents in 3 years
- The hottest investment trend in 2025: How does cloud mining change the fate of ordinary people?
- Munmun Dutta: We Bengalis love food
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 15 March, 2025
- Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion has become almost a way of putting out what I’m strongly feeling
- Understanding Premenstrual Syndrome: Symptoms & Management
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 15 March 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 15 March 2025
- Lack of proper sleep may raise hypertension risk in teenagers
- Unlocking potential through holistic education
Walkathon, medical camp organised to mark IWD
Building awareness about women empowerment, a walkathon was organised in Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam : Building awareness about women empowerment, a walkathon was organised in Visakhapatnam.
The walkathon was part of a weeklong activities held to mark the ‘International Women’s Day’.
The events included a meditation session for the women staff, a free medical camp for women customers, a tree plantation drive in a school, a donation programme for girl children in orphanages, among others.
Organised by the Union Bank of India, a cultural fest was hosted to felicitate women achievers from various sections of society in Visakhapatnam.
Under the banner of ‘empower her’, the bank’s Visakhapatnam team celebrated the occasion under the leadership of the bank’s general manager Shalini Menon and regional head R. Narasimha Kumar.
Founder of Swagrama Food Court Jayalalitha Koneru, director of Avani Organics Usha Gajapathi Raju and skating champion Akula Sai Samhita were some of the women achievers who were felicitated on the occasion.