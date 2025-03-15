Walkathon, medical camp organised to mark IWD

Visakhapatnam : Building awareness about women empowerment, a walkathon was organised in Visakhapatnam.

The walkathon was part of a weeklong activities held to mark the ‘International Women’s Day’.

The events included a meditation session for the women staff, a free medical camp for women customers, a tree plantation drive in a school, a donation programme for girl children in orphanages, among others.

Organised by the Union Bank of India, a cultural fest was hosted to felicitate women achievers from various sections of society in Visakhapatnam.

Under the banner of ‘empower her’, the bank’s Visakhapatnam team celebrated the occasion under the leadership of the bank’s general manager Shalini Menon and regional head R. Narasimha Kumar.

Founder of Swagrama Food Court Jayalalitha Koneru, director of Avani Organics Usha Gajapathi Raju and skating champion Akula Sai Samhita were some of the women achievers who were felicitated on the occasion.