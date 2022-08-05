Water for irrigation needs to be released from NSP from Aug 15

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar informed that the government will release water for irrigation needs from the right canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project from August 15.

Speaking at a press meet at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Collector said that 2,54,392 acres of land, including 1,03,567 acres of wetland and 1,50,825 acres of dry land, in 14 mandals of five Assembly constituencies in the district registered for irrigation under right canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Prakasam district. He said that for the water year of 2022-23, the government released 4 TMC feet of water at 75/3 milestone on the right canal in June and July as the first instalment for drinking water needs, and they have filled 103 drinking water needs up to 60 to 70 per cent.

For irrigation needs, the Collector said that they are supplying water from August 15 to the end of March, a fortnight early to Kharif season. He informed that they will release water from midlevel irrigation project, Mopadu Reservoir from September 1. Collector Dinesh stated that they would impose a proportionate ratio system to try to provide water up to the last acre, and the staff of revenue, irrigation and police departments will keep a strict vigil on the canal.

The Collector said that they have already ordered the village secretariat staff to announce water supply schedule so that they prepare for the agriculture works. He said that they have also advised the farmers to go for the best suitable seeds for the district atmosphere, like BPT 5204, 2270, 2411, 2595, MTU 1262, and NLR 3392 for paddy as suggested by the agriculture scientists. He said that they are also advising the farmers to think about alternate crops for paddy, like groundnut, red gram, corn, black gram etc. He also asked the farmers to register themselves in the eCrop and warned the staff of stringent action if they commit violations.

District Agriculture Advisory Board chairman Alla Ravindra Reddy, Irrigation SE Lakshmareddy and JD Agriculture Srinivasa Rao participated in the press meet.