Water level increases in River Godavari

Kakinada: The water level in River Godavari is again increasing slowly due to heavy rains in upstream areas.



The irrigation officials released 2.79 lakh cusecs of water from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram into Bay of Bengal on Monday.

Irrigation Superintendent Engineer Prakasa Rao told The Hans India that there will be no danger of floods to Godavari from Dowleswaram Barrage immediately. He said that the inflows being received are at a speed of 20 cusecs per hour.

However, he said that due to construction of cofferdam at Polavaram Project, there may be flood threat to the Polavaram upstream areas.

Meanwhile, the ITDA Project Officer of Rampachodavaram C V Adhithya Praveen cautioned the people to be on the alert in view of the inflows into River Godavari.