We are equipping youth with future skills: Lokesh

Singapore: Minister for education, IT, and electronics Nara Lokesh on Monday declared that the state is actively preparing its youth with future-ready skills, moving beyond traditional education to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

He stressed that the challenges of workforce transformation are not limited to any single region, and Andhra Pradesh aims to collaborate with Singapore for accelerated transformation.

Speaking at a round-table conference on ‘Skills to Competencies, Accelerating Workforce Transformation’ in Singapore, Lokesh said, “In today’s competitive world, with technology advancing at a rapid pace, traditional education is no longer sufficient for skill development. The Fourth Industrial Revolution demands not just technical skills but also competencies.”

He highlighted the need for individuals to possess the ability to adapt, innovate, and solve complex problems in dynamic environments. “As the IT & electronics minister of Andhra Pradesh, we are striving to position our state as a hub for innovation and a leader in workforce transformation,” he said. “We are not just preparing our youth for jobs; we are equipping them with the skills necessary for the future.”

He announced that Andhra Pradesh universities are introducing skill development courses and fundamentally changing curricula to align with international technological advancements. “We are ready to work with Singaporean universities on research, innovation, student exchange, and entrepreneurship,” Lokesh added. He stressed the need for Andhra Pradesh and the organisations represented in Singapore to collaborate to create synergies that accelerate transformation.

R. Rajaram (registrar, National University of Singapore), Sia Siew Kien (associate vice president, Nanyang Technology University), Professor Pradeep Reddy (Singapore Management University), chairman Professor Rajesh Elara Mohan (Singapore University of Technology and Design), associate professor Yap Meen Sheng (Singapore University of Social Science), and Chen Hong Xiang (business development director, Skills Future SG Ventures) attended the conference.