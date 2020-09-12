We don't fear CBI like Chandrababu Naidu: Botcha Satyanarayana

Amaravati: Municipal administration and urban development Botcha Satyanarayana came down heavily on TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for unnecessarily politicising the Antarvedi chariot incident and blaming the government for no reason. In a press conference at YSRCP office at Mangalagiri on Saturday, he said that the state government doesn't tolerate the conflicts or tensions being created among the public by the opposition parties and added that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government will not allow any kind of attacks on any religion.



"Unlike Naidu who didn't conduct any inquiry though people died during Godavari Pushkaralu, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered a CBI inquiry into the chariot fire mishap. It is absurd for Naidu to demand CBI inquiry, while he was the one who barred CBI and the ED into in the state," he said adding that the government is not afraid of the CBI.