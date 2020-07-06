"We won't allow sacrifices of capital city farmers go waste:" Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan reacted to the farmers' movement for retaining the capital in Amaravati. He said that since Amaravati has been declared as the capital of Andhra Pradesh in the past, the farmers gave their 34,000 acres of fertile lands to the capital.

Pawan Kalyan said that the government's unilateral decision to change the capital after it came to power is an insult to the farmers. He said that the farmers had been fighting for 200 days to stop the shifting of capital from Amaravati. He has announced that he will support the farmers along with the help of BJP. He asserted that his party would strive to retain the sacrifices of 29,000 farmers who gave lands.

Pawan Kalyan further said that farmers gave lands to the government not to a person or party, hence the government has to honour the agreement made with farmers. He also alleged that the government is negligent to release annual lease amount for farmers who have given lands for capital. "The lease funds have not been released unless protested in the past year and the same thing is going to be repeated this year, " Pawan Kalyan opined.