Weather Alert: Rain Expected Across Telugu States

The weather in the Telugu states has suddenly changed, with the Amaravati Meteorological Centre warning of rain across Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. This is due to a low pressure area forming in the southwest Bay of Bengal, which is currently centred there along with associated surface circulation at an altitude of 5.8 km. The system is expected to shift northeastwards within the next 48 hours. Additionally, a trough extending from Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra is exerting strong influence over Andhra Pradesh.

Forecast for the Coming Days:

In North Coastal Andhra, including Yanam, the weather will remain dry today, though fog may occur in some areas during early morning hours. On Monday, light to moderate rain is expected in parts of the region. The South Coast can anticipate similar rainfall patterns over the next three days, with fog likely in coastal zones. Rayalaseema districts are expected to experience cloudy skies, with some areas possibly receiving light showers.

Temperature Updates:

The Meteorological Department has stated that there will be no significant changes in minimum temperatures across the state for now. However, due to shifting wind directions, fog formation during the night and early mornings may be more prominent than the cold itself. Farmers are advised to safeguard their harvested crops, and motorists are urged to exercise caution while travelling during foggy conditions.