Weather update: AP and Telangana are likely to receive rains for the next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department has recently issued another warning to the people of Telugu states who are shivering with falling temperatures. It said Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will receive rains. The IMD has forecasted rains in both states for the next two days and minimum temperatures are expected to drop further. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department and the Amaravati Meteorological Department have issued separate statements.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecasted light rains in several districts of northern Telangana in the next two days. The surface basin extends from the surrounding areas of southwestern Rajasthan via Vidarbha to northern Telangana at an average elevation of about 1.5 km above sea level. With this, low-level winds are blowing from the southeast towards Telangana, ie said. Ie said there was a possibility of scattered showers in some districts of northern Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday and dry weather on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, heavy snowfall lashed the coastal areas and Rayalaseema on Tuesday due to the east winds blowing over the Bay of Bengal. Traffic was disrupted due to snowfall till 10 am. Night temperatures were above normal with the effect of eastern winds and snow. The meteorological department has forecast strong easterly winds in the next two days and predicted rains in the south coast and Rayalaseema for three days from the 30th of this month.