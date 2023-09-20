Weather update: Rains in AP for three days amid expected low pressure area

A low-pressure area has formed in the northwest Bay of Bengal off the West Bengal-Odisha coast on Tuesday and a surface circulation at an altitude of 7.6 km above sea level.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that this low-pressure system will move west and northwest over North Odisha and South Jharkhand on Thursday. The monsoon trough is currently positioned over the east-central Bay of Bengal, extending from Rajasthan to the present low-pressure area.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of rain in the north, south coastal, and Rayalaseema regions for the next three days. Heavy rainfall may occur in one or two places along the North Coast on Wednesday. The IMD has issued a warning about the potential for thunderstorms over the next three days and winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph and gusts of up to 65 kmph.

It said that the sea conditions will be rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.