Weather update: Rains likely in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema next two days

The Meteorological Department said that a surface periodicity is likely to form on Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to turn into a low pressure in the next 48 hours. The Surface periodicity expansion continues steadily along the northern Tamil Nadu coast.

Against this backdrop, the Meteorological department has said there are indications of light to moderate rains in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas in the next 48 hours. with thunder and lightning is expected along the south coast on Wednesday. On the other hand, the northeast monsoon began to arrive over the southeastern peninsula of India on Monday and the moisture is coming towards the state from the sea due to high pressure.