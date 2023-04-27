Weather update: Rains predicted in Andhra Pradesh for three days

With Surface Trough formed extending from western Vidarbha across Marathwada to interior Karnataka, with a mean sea level of 1.5 km high and South East / South West winds blowing in lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of rain in many areas.



Meanwhile, crops like mango, maize, paddy and papaya have already been severely damaged due to untimely rains. Farmers are worried due to rain forecast once again.

According to weather department, light to moderate rains are likely at one or two places along with the thundershowers at some places in North Coastal Andhra and Yanam on Friday and Saturday. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kph are likely to blow at one or two places.

Same situation is likely to be prevailed in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema with light to moderate rains for next two days.