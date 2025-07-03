Welfare, development two eyes for me: Naidu

Kuppam (Chittoor dist): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday termed development and welfare as two eyes for him, saying he would continue both in equal measure.

Speaking at a public meeting during his two-day visit to Kuppam, his longtime Assembly constituency in Chittoor district, on Wednesday, the CM spoke about his government's balanced approach to welfare and development. “Development and welfare are two eyes for me. Revenue must be used for the benefit of the poor, but without neglecting development which will in turn enhance the state’s revenues,” he said.

Naidu strongly criticised the previous administration for what he described as severe financial mismanagement, claiming it had left the state burdened with Rs 10 lakh crore in debt and had misused central funds, disrupting important welfare schemes.

He stated that his government was working to lead Andhra Pradesh from a state of ruin toward meaningful development. “We are guiding the state, which was driven into ruin, towards development. I have come to you as part of the first step in good governance,” he added.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to transform Kuppam into a model constituency for the entire nation. He outlined key projects and developmental initiatives underway in the area.

He pointed out at the completion of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project, which was undertaken at a cost of Rs.3,890 crore, and assured the gathering that water would reach the last ayacut in Kuppam by the end of the year.

The Chief Minister further said: “In Kuppam alone, we are carrying out works worth Rs.1,292 crore, and projects worth Rs.125 crore have already been completed”. He also noted that ensuring pothole-free roads across the state remains a top priority.

Naidu added that under the ‘Swarna Kuppam’ project, infrastructure in the constituency is being upgraded with the construction of concrete and bitumen roads. He highlighted efforts to boost local industry and market connectivity through the promotion of ‘Brand Kuppam’ and said that plans for a new airport, with Rs.850 crore allocated, were underway. Assuring the public that land acquisition would be fair and transparent, he promised generous compensation packages for those who part with their land.

Pushing forward his green energy agenda, Naidu said rooftop solar panels would be installed on every house in Kuppam under the PM Suryaghar Yojana. “I will stand by you until every household has solar power, which would drastically reduce electricity costs and improve energy independence”, he said.

Naidu urged the people to support leaders who truly stand by them, not those who engage in political violence. “I don’t believe in the politics of murder or death. I believe in politics of public good,” he said, defending himself against what he claimed were baseless allegations and politically motivated attacks.

On this occasion, Naidu launched various development projects while four MoUs with Aditya Birla Group, eRoyce motors, ACE International Limited and SVF Soya Pvt Ltd were signed in his presence. Also, he distributed welfare payments to the beneficiaries. Chittoor MP D Prasada Rao, MLC K Srikanth, Collector Sumit Kumar, KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat were also present.