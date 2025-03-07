WhatsApp governance now provides 200 services

Vijayawada: The WhatsApp governance services which were launched by minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh on January 30 in the name of Mana Mitra reached up to 200 in 50 days reflecting the commitment of state government towards digital governance.

The WhatsApp governance will provide services, including issuing of various certificates online. Going a step ahead, the government issued SSC and Intermediate hall tickets through WhatsApp putting an end to the travails of students to make rounds to schools and colleges to get hall tickets before the exams. At present, the state government has been providing 200 services through Mana Mitra WhatApp phone Number 9552300009.

The WhatsApp governance has been providing services of education, endowments, energy, RTC, revenue, Anna canteens, CMRF and municipalities. It provides facility to pay power bills, taxes and booking temple darshans, accommodation, making donations and tourism booking. For to revenue department, the WhatsApp services are available for land records, income cer-tificates, among others at the doorstep. The state government signed an MoU with Meta Technologies, parent company of WhatsApp, for providing these services.

On the occasion, Lokesh posted on social medium X, “What a remarkable milestone! Mana Mitra’s WhatsApp governance services have now reached 200, showcasing the power of digital governance in Andhra Pradesh.”

He said by making public services more accessible and efficient, this initiative enhances convenience and transparency. He noted that the TDP-led government will continue to expand these citizen-centric services for the common man’s benefit, calling on people to use ‘Mana Mitra’.