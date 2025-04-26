White powder on mangoes can be the deadly calcium carbide

Chittoor: The government has issued a warning against using calcium carbide to ripen mangoes due to health risks and legal consequences. Joint Collector of Chittoor, G.V. Bradhan, stressed that this practice is harmful and punishable by up to three years in prison and a Rs 1,000 fine under Section 44(A). Calcium carbide alters the fruit’s appearance without promoting natural sugar development, resulting in poor quality and health hazards.

Health experts warn that calcium carbide can release harmful gases like arsenic and phosphine, causing liver damage, vomiting, dizziness, and even cancer. The Andhra Pradesh government banned its use in 2012 through GO Rt No. 288.

Authorities warn traders, farmers, and vendors against using or transporting calcium carbide, with legal consequences for violators, including vehicle seizures. As a safer alternative, ethylene gas, used with approved solutions like ethylene gas or approved ethephon (Ethrel) solutions, is recommended for ripening mangoes in regulated quantities. Consumers should be cautious of mangoes with a white powdery coating, a sign of calcium carbide use. Consumers are also advised to stay vigilant. If signs thin white powdery coating and water-stained spots on mangoes are noticed, citizens are urged to report to local authorities such as the Municipal Commissioner, Horticulture Officer, Panchayat Secretary, or Marketing Department officials.