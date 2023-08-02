Live
Wife dies after hearing the news about husband's death in NTR district
A wife dies after hearing the death of her husband.
In a tragic incident that occurred in Gampalagudem of NTR's district, a wife dies after hearing the death of her husband.
According to the details, Kodumuri Nageswara Rao, who had been unwell for a few days passed away unfortunately while receiving treatment at the hospital. Upon hearing the news of her husband's death, Ramadevi, his wife, was shocked and tragically passed away.
The sequence of events resulted in a heartbreaking tragedy in the village, as both the husband and wife lost their lives within hours.
