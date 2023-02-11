Wish to contest next elections on TDP ticket: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy finally opened up and said it is his wish to contest from TDP in the next Assembly elections and it is up to Chandrababu Naidu to take a decision on giving him an opportunity.

He addressed the media here on Thursday and said the ruling YSRCP should ask for his resignation only after the TDP MLAs who had joined the YSR Congress Party submitted their resignation in the speaker's format.

He said he will respond to the demand for his resignation only after the Speaker approves the resignation of the TDP MLAs who joined the YSRCP and forwards them to the EC. This ensures that these candidates have to face a by-election.

Kotamreddy said he doesn't want to enjoy power and go out at the end and that's why he has stayed away from the ruling party well ahead of the next elections.

He said if the YSRCP leaders stand by him, they will face trouble. Still many people are with him and thanked them for extending support to him even while facing threats and challenges.

Sarpanches, MPTCs and ZP co-option members stood by him, Sridhar Reddy said. If issues are not resolved, he would raise his voice of protest on behalf of the people, the MLA said.

He will attend the meetings of the civic body as a legislator, whether they invite him or not and other review meetings to be held in the future.

He said he would organise Irukalalamma fest at any cost and he will write to the Endowments Department for permission. If politics is played over the issue, then he will take a decision accordingly.