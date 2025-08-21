Women a rising force for ‘Viksit Bharat’: Vinusha Reddy

Vijayawada: A prominent political voice and official BJP spokesperson from Andhra Pradesh Dr Vinusha Reddy is currently in the United States as the sole Indian delegate for the 2025 International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP). The prestigious programme, run by the US Department of State, is a three-week state visit for emerging global leaders, according to a communique from her public relations agency here on Wednesday.

Speaking from the US, Dr Reddy shared her vision for a “New India where a rural woman has a gas connection, a bank account, and a voice in her local panchayat; where a young girl sees herself not only as a student or professional but also as a future MP or entrepreneur.” She said, “Naari Shakti (women power) is no longer a promise, it is a living, rising force in India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat (Developed India).”

In her address at the IVLP in Washington DC, Dr Reddy highlighted the role of the government’s landmark initiatives like Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojana, and the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in empowering women. She said that women-led development is not a new concept for India, but a revival of its civilisational ethos, citing figures like Rani Lakshmibai and visionary rulers like Ahilyabai Holkar. She also mentioned contemporary leaders like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Falguni Nayar, founder of Nykaa.

Dr Reddy also spoke about recent military achievements, noting that “Operation Sindoor had our Indian army-women in uniform lead with courage and conviction.” She concluded by asserting that “Bharat is an emergent global superpower rooted in the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — ‘one earth, one family’.”

The IVLP, established in 1940, is a foundational exchange programme designed to introduce global leaders to their American counterparts. This year’s theme is “Women in Politics and Civil Society,” and Dr Reddy’s participation is complemented by other women leaders from countries including Pakistan, Bulgaria, Japan, and South Africa. The programme, which runs from August 9 to August 30, includes meetings with US policymakers, women leaders, and civil society organisations.

Dr Reddy, a medical practitioner who runs her own hospital in Kurnool, is a State Executive Committee member of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh. She is also the author of the book, “India Before & After 2014: Why Bharat Needs BJP?” Her participation in the IVLP adds to a long list of distinguished Indian alumni, including former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Morarji Desai, as well as current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.