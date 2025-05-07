Word power championship winners felicitated

Vijayawada: Students from Andhra Pradesh showcased exceptional talent at the Inter State Word Power Championship organised by Vibha – Leap For Word in Mumbai and clinched the Overall Championship Trophy. Students from 11 states participated in the championship.

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao felicitated the winners at the Samagra Shiksha State Office on Tuesday.

The event was attended by additional state project director Dr MR Prasanna Kumar, SAMO additional director K Nageswara Rao, Vibha South India Manager T Veeranarayana and others.

The winners from NTR District are B Sindhu Priya (Class 2) who secured the second position and B Revanth (Class 4) who got the first position from Kanimerla Mandal Parishad Primary School. Their guide teacher was Vijayalakshmi. Winner from Krishna district is G Jethin Manikantha (Class 3) of Vakkapattulavaripalem Mandal Parishad Primary School who secured the first position. His guide teacher was Vijaya Nirmala. Winners from SPSR Nellore district is P Charan Srinivas (Class 5) of MPPS Vandalur who secured the third position. His guide teacher was Sirisha.

The success of these students reflects the strong foundation of language education under Samagra Shiksha and the dedication of teachers across AP.