Workshop on life-saving skills begins at SPMVV

Tirupati: The Department of Women’s Studies at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam organised a five-day hands-on workshop under PM USHA – Soft Component-6 to equip students with essential life-saving and safety skills which began on Monday. Around 100 students participated in the programme.

The workshop covered important topics such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), self-defence techniques, basic first aid, and fire safety measures. These skills are considered crucial for handling emergencies and ensuring both personal and community safety.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof C Vani, Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities and PM USHA Coordinator. In her address, she said academic knowledge alone is not enough in today’s world, as people often face unexpected situations like medical emergencies, accidents, fires, and safety threats. She stressed that the ability to remain calm and respond properly can save lives, adding that CPR, first aid, fire safety, and self-defence are essential life skills.

PMU Activity-6 member Prof M Vidyavathi noted that many people panic during emergencies due to lack of awareness. She said learning simple safety techniques can prevent major damage and help individuals protect themselves and others.

Dr Suresh, Associate Professor from SVIMS, served as the resource person and conducted practical CPR training using mannequins. The workshop was coordinated by Dr P Neeraja and Dr Ganga Bhavani, along with faculty members Dr Madhavi, Dr Padmavathi, Chandrika, Jyosthna, and Suhasini.