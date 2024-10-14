World Arthritis Day held at Gemcare Kamineni Hospitals

Kurnool: An awareness programme on World Arthritis Day was held at Gemcare Kamineni Hospital in Kurnool on Sunday. Dr Ravi Babu said that there are 100 types of arthritis diseases, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. He said according to a survey report, these diseases affect 350 million people worldwide. Raising awareness about symptoms and signs of arthritis, encouraging the people on how to manage the disease and finding the right hospital doctor for better treatment is the aim of this awareness seminar, he said.

In this programme, Gemcare Kamineni Hospitals MD Dr Chandrasekhar said that so far 605 Artho cases, 428 PRPS, 168 trauma, 180 shoulder artoscopy, 172 knee artoscopy, 70 TKR and 15 T HRC have been successfully done in his hospital. Gemcare Kamineni cardiologist Dr Raghavendra MD, HoD Emergency Dr Rammohan Reddy, Anaesthesia Dr Madhavi, COO Dr Ganesh, general manager Nadeem, assistant general manager Dr Keen Kaul and hospital staff were present.