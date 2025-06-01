Live
World No Tobacco Day observed in GGH Ongole
- The students were explained about the ill-effects of tobacco to the people
- Key initiatives include promotional, preventive, and screening activities for tobacco users, along with information and education programmes
Ongole: The students at the Government Nursing College at the Government General Hospital commemorated World No Tobacco Day- 2025, at the premises of GGH Ongole on Saturday.
Following the instructions of the DMHO, Dr T Venkateswarlu, and under the guidance of the GGH officials, the students explained about the ill effects of tobacco to the people, and advised them to quit tobacco and its products to improve health conditions.
They explained that this year’s observance centred around the theme, ‘Unmasking the appeal: Exposing industry tactics on quitting tobacco and nicotine products’, and highlighted the need to understand and counter tobacco industry tactics.
Speaking at the event, District NCD Nodal Officer Dr Bhagirathi announced that the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Mangalagiri, has mandated a comprehensive 15-day awareness campaign to mark World No Tobacco Day 2025.
She said that the campaign encompasses a wide range of activities designed to reach vulnerable populations, including adolescents, factory workers, migrant populations, tobacco farmers, rural and urban communities, pregnant women, and school children.
Key initiatives include promotional, preventive, and screening activities for tobacco users, along with information and education programmes, she added.
The event saw participation from the Vice Principal of Government Medical College, Dr Sudhakar, Fluorosis Medical Officer Dr Anil, District Mass Media Officer, D Srinivasu, Government Nursing College staff, and personnel from NCD and RBSK departments.