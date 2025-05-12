World peace is possible through eradication of terrorism

Visakhapatnam: Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University Vice-Chancellor D Surya Prakasa Rao opined that world peace could be made possible by eradicating terrorism completely.

Speaking at the ‘Let’s Eradicate Terrorism - Strengthen National Unity - Mera Bharat Mahan’ programme organised by Andhra University here on Sunday, he mentioned that Operation Sindoor, undertaken by India to eliminate terrorism, is receiving solidarity from many countries across the world.

He suggested that all countries in the world should work together towards total eradication of terrorism. Terrorism is an obstacle to the development of countries. The unity of the people is an invaluable asset for India, he added. Further, Prof. Surya Prakasa Rao said that Operation Sindoor has shown the country’s strength in the field of defence.

Education department professor T Sharon Raju stressed that India always aspired for peace and at the same time but will not tolerate those who pose a threat to its people. He urged people to extend support to the army who are working tirelessly across the border for the security of the nation.

Education department faculty Prakash and Ali were present.