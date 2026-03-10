PESA Act implementation delayed: Cong

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Congress MLAs on Monday expressed concern in the Odisha Assembly over the delay in implementation of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 in the State and sought a ruling from Speaker Surama Padhy asking the government to bring a motion by the end of the ongoing Budget session.

The issue was raised during the Zero Hour by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam, who expressed concern over the State government’s attitude in delaying the implementation of the PESA, though the Central government had passed the legislation way back in 1996.

“Even though Odisha has a tribal Chief Minister, the government has been delaying implementation of the PESA. Twenty months have passed since the BJP formed the government in Odisha, but it has no attitude to empower tribals who are often being exploited due to lack of regulation protecting their rights over land, forest and other natural resources in scheduled areas,” Kadam said.

The Congress leader alleged that the State’s BJP government did not implement the law in order to help corporates and industries who exploit mineral resources in different tribal-dominated districts. “I urge the Speaker to give a ruling on the matter as the tribals have started migrating to cities after being exploited in their native places,” Kadam said.

Congress MLA from Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district, C S Raazen Ekka, also came down heavily on the BJP government for delaying the implementation of PESA. “Prime Minister during election campaign had assured the people of Odisha that PESA will be implemented after the BJP forms the government, and the Chief Minister also made a similar promise. Still, the government is yet to formulate rules for the implementation of the law,” he said.

Ekka cited a recent instance of tribal unrest over land acquisition for a cement plant in Sundargarh district. “I demand formation of a House Committee to oversee land acquisition by industries and mines in scheduled districts inhabited by tribals,” he said.

Congress lawmaker from Jeypore in Koraput district, Taraprasad Bahinipati, said the tribals have rights over forests, land and mineral resources in scheduled areas. “In the absence of PESA, the corporate houses explore minerals and take benefit at the cost of local tribal residents.

As the government delays in implementing PESA, tribal people may be forced to hit the street,” he said.

Earlier in September 2024, Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik had announced in the Assembly that the State government will bring the PESA in the next session of the Assembly for its approval for implementation in scheduled areas. He had then informed the Assembly that the State government will convene a meeting of ST MLAs and other senior members of the House to discuss all the aspects.

Naik said the PESA Act has been translated into Odia and Santali languages and dispatched to the district magistrates of scheduled districts.