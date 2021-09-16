Yanamala decries 'betrayal' of BCs under Jagan rule

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Wednesday asked why the YSRCP government reduced the BC reservations in local bodies if it had commitment for the socio-economic development of the backward classes.

Ramakrishnudu said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was suppressing the BCs despite the fact they constituted 50 per cent of the total population. Not even a single new programme was introduced for the BCs in the past 27 months. The local body reservations were reduced from 34 per cent to 24 per cent, depriving BCs of over 16,800 posts.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that it was nothing but betrayal of the backward classes on the part of the ruling YSRCP leaders who were just carrying out misinformation campaigns to claim false credit. The general public knew very well how the BCs were being snubbed and discouraged at every level ever since Jagan became the Chief Minister.

The former minister criticised that the GO 217 facilitating open auction of fish tanks was solely aimed at helping the ruling YSRCP leaders to loot the revenue of the fishermen societies all over the state.

The Jagan government was conducting a lot of propaganda on the 56 BC corporations. But, when asked, the ruling party was not giving any details about how much funds were provided to these corporations.

The TDP leader said that a lot of injustice was being done to the weavers in the name of 'Netanna Nestham'. Subsidies and incentives of lakhs of rupees were being denied to the weavers. Adarana tools were rusting as they were not being given away to the beneficiaries. Even the deposits already paid by the BC beneficiaries were not being given back.

Ramakrishnudu asked why the state government was silent on the BC population census when there were agitations on this all over the country. Thousands of acres of lands belonging to the BCs was snatched away by the government in the name of 'cent patta' scheme. The BC backlog posts were not filled. Non-recruitment of 2.60 lakh jobs harmed the BC aspirants more.

The TDP leader said that many states were urging for creation of a separate ministerial portfolio at the Centre for taking care of the BCs.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain why he is not talking about this. Maharashtra and Bihar have appealed for removal of 50 per cent ceiling on reservations but AP is keeping silent.

Sand policy, mutton marts and such programmes are only hurting the BCs more. Over 254 BCs have became victims of attacks in two years and 11 TDP leaders have been implicated in false cases and they were sent to jail," said Ramakrishnudu.