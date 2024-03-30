Live
Yarlagadda Satish Babu assists a person met with an accident
Yarlagadda Satish Babu, from Nidamanur in Vijayawada rural mandal, sprung into action when a road accident occurred on the main road.
Yarlagadda Satish Babu, from Nidamanur in Vijayawada rural mandal, sprung into action when a road accident occurred on the main road. Upon witnessing the incident, Babu quickly came to the aid of the injured individuals and transported them to the hospital in his own vehicle.
One of the injured parties was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who Babu made sure received immediate medical attention. He personally drove the ASI to the hospital and ensured that two of his followers stayed behind to provide support and assistance.
Babu's selfless and quick actions in the face of adversity have not gone unnoticed, as his efforts undoubtedly played a crucial role in ensuring the well-being and safety of the accident victims. His bravery and compassion serve as a shining example for others in the community to follow.