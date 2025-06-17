Yoga builds physical and mental strength: Minister Savita

Penukonda: Practicing yoga daily leads to a healthy life and enhances both physical and mental resilience, said Minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles, S Savita.

Speaking at a yoga session held on Monday at the KIA Motors premises in Penukonda as part of the Yogandra–2025 celebrations, she emphasized the value of yoga in improving concentration and making sound decisions.

She described yoga as a priceless gift from ancient India and encouraged everyone to practice it for at least an hour every day.

She appreciated KIA management for organizing the session, recognizing the importance of wellness in the workplace. She praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who, at 75 years of age, practices yoga daily and continues to tirelessly work for the state’s development with youth-like energy and visionary leadership. aShe urged everyone to take the Naidu as a role model and incorporate yoga into their daily routine for better health and focus.

As part of Yogandra 2025, a statewide yoga month began on May 21, with sessions being conducted in every constituency and mandal headquarters. She called on the public to attend the Visakhapatnam event in large numbers. District Collector TS Chetan, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, KIA CEO Kup Donglee, Legal Advisor Anglima, company representatives, public officials, local leaders, women, students, and citizens participated in the yoga session.