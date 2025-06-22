Yoga is India’s cultural treasure: Collector Lakshmisha

Vijayawada: Yoga is the cultural treasure of India and daily yoga practice is essential for maintaining good health and well-being, said district Collector G Lakshmisha. He further stated that yoga fosters mental calmness and leads to a happy and healthy life, while addressing International yoga Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium here on Saturday.

Several thousands of yoga lovers, students, government employees and others participated in the celebrations. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Special Chief Secretary G Jayalakshmi, Vijayawada city Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, DCP KGV Saritha, former minister Peetala Sujatha, APNGO State president A Vidyasagar, and others took part in Yoga Day celebrations. Collector Lakshmisha mentioned that for the past month, yoga sessions were held on Yoga Street in the city with the participation from various department officials, staff, voluntary organisations, the Yoga Association, yoga walkers’ groups, ex-servicemen, and people from different sections of society. He said around 8,50,000 people were trained in the city and practiced yoga as per the common yoga protocol during the past one month. He emphasised the need for yoga to become a part of everyone’s life. He further said yoga fosters mental calmness and leads to a happy and healthy life. He urged every employee to dedicate some time to yoga daily to boost immunity and improve blood circulation.

Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu stated that in honor of International Yoga Day, yoga events were conducted for an entire month involving various themes and venues including on BRTS Road and other places like Kondapalli fort, Berm park etc. He said the NTR district set a world record with a floating yoga session on the Krishna River using watercraft. He urged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily lives, adding that yoga helps relieve stress and brings mental peace.

Collector Dr G Lakshmisha presented certificates and mementos to yoga association members, who played key role in achieving the floating yoga world record and to district officials and staff who actively participated in the month-long yoga festival.

The month-long Yoga campaign conducted by NTR district administration and other associations ended on Saturday with a mega programme at IGMC stadium.