Young woman kills her boyfriend for denying marriage with her in West Godavari

In a horrific incident, a young woman killed her boyfriend on suspicion of loving someone else took place between Dharmavaram and Kapavaram villages in Kovvur Mandal of West Godavari district. According to rural Circle Inspector M.Suresh, Garsikuti Pavani of Malakapalli in Thallapudi Mandal and Ambati Karuna Tatajinaidu (25) of Tadepalligudem Pathur have been in love for two years. However, Thataji Naidu has been refusing to get marry despite Pavani's request.

In this backdrop, Tataji arrived on a two-wheeler on Monday afternoon to Pangidi while Pavani went to meet him from Malakapalli. They both had moved over the villages until nightfall. While going to Malakapalli to drop her off, Pavani, who was sitting on the back of a two-wheeler, pulled out a knife from her bag and stabbed him in the back.

Despite Thataji had fell down, Pavani stabbed him in the neck, head and back leaving him dead on the spot due to severe bleeding. Meanwhile, those who were going on the way saw the incident and informed the village police. The police have registered the case and investigating further.