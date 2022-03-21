Youngster slits throat of a girl at Venkatagiri in Nellore

Nellore: In a heinous incident, a youngster slit a girl at Venkatagiri on Monday for refusing to accept his love proposal. The incident happened at Collegemitta area in the town and the victim has been identified as Chigurupati Jyothika, 18, who is studying Intermediate.

Chenchu Krishna of the town has been harassing her for some time to love him and she denied for the proposal.

The girl came to college on Monday, and he attacked with a knife and slit her throat and escaped from the place.

The condition of the girl has been critical and was given first aid local community health centre and shifted to Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati for better treatment.

Police registered a case on the incident and are investigating.