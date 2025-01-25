Live
- Bhandara ordnance factory blast kills 8
- Sand lorries pose threat to road safety
- Memorable R-Day For People Of Telangana: TG lines up 4 key schemes
- Team India At World Economic Forum: ‘India First’ approach takes centre stage at Davos
- Pendurthi MLA distributes rugs, shawls to senior citizens
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th Jan 2025
- PNF stretching provides a faster way to be flexible
- We the people, the real custodians of the Constitution
- Youth exhorted to focus on their goals
- Polarised political climate overshadows outcomes from WEF
Just In
Youth exhorted to focus on their goals
Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu says ABVP activists should cultivate a habit of questioning mistakes in society
Visakhapatnam: Indian former cricketer Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu said that activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) should cultivate a habit of questioning mistakes in society.
Participating as a special guest in the 43rd state-level mahasabha held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the cricketer stated that students should make hard work as their trait to reach higher goals.
Speaking on the occasion, former MLC PVN Madhav recalled his experiences during his college days as an ABVP activist. Executive chairman of Continental Coffee, technocrat and entrepreneur Challa Rajendra Prasad stated that Indian businessmen have been recognised worldwide. He further stated that the youth should be recognised as a good businessman instead of aiming for becoming job seekers.
ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanke, state secretary Yaganti Gopi and among others participated in the programme.