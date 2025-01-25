Youth exhorted to focus on their goals

Visakhapatnam: Indian former cricketer Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu said that activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) should cultivate a habit of questioning mistakes in society.

Participating as a special guest in the 43rd state-level mahasabha held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the cricketer stated that students should make hard work as their trait to reach higher goals.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLC PVN Madhav recalled his experiences during his college days as an ABVP activist. Executive chairman of Continental Coffee, technocrat and entrepreneur Challa Rajendra Prasad stated that Indian businessmen have been recognised worldwide. He further stated that the youth should be recognised as a good businessman instead of aiming for becoming job seekers.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanke, state secretary Yaganti Gopi and among others participated in the programme.