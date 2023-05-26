  • Menu
YS Jagan arrives in Delhi, MP give a warm welcome

YS Jagan arrives in Delhi, MP give a warm welcome
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached delhi. He was received by YSRCP MPs.

He had brief interaction with Jagan at the airport. Jagan would be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetaraman later in the evening.

He would be in Delhi for three days and would participate in NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday.

