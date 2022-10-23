YS Jagan congratulates ISRO scientists over successful launch of LVM3-M2

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan congratulated the scientists of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and expressed happiness over the successful launch of LVM3-M2, which put 36 satellites into orbit. The Chief Minister wished ISRO scientists to achieve more in future.

It is known that ISRO embarked on a historic commercial mission as the new launch vehicle M3-M2 rocket successfully launched 36 satellites into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) launch pad in Sriharikota at 12.07 am.

This is the first commercial launch of this type of rocket by ISRO, which made its entry into the global commercial launch service. The rocket weighs around 644 tonne.