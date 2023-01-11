YS Jagan congratulates RRR movie makers on winning Golden Globe award

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the RRR film crew for winning the Golden Globe Award for the Natu Natu song. To this extent, he tweeted on Wednesday morning.



"The Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire team of RRS movie," YS Jagan tweeted. He said that he is proud of the award.

It is known that RRR movie directed by Rajamouli has created ripples across the globe and now won the prestigious 'Golden Globe' award in the world film industry. The song 'Natu Natu' from the movie was selected as the best song in the original song category. Music director MM Keeravani received this award. The movie has also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category.



