YS Jagan consoles Adimulapu Suresh's family over death of his mother

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited the family of State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh in Erragondapalem and consoled him as his mother Theresamma (85) passed away after suffering from illness for a few days on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Adimulapu Suresh's mother Theresamma's mortal remains were brought to the minister's residence in Markapuram, Prakasam district on Monday morning. The funeral will be held in the evening at the local George Greens.

She has two daughters and three sons. While the eldest son Suresh is a minister, the second son, Dr. Satish George, is the secretary of educational institutions. Her son-in-law Thippeswamy is MLA of Madakashira, Anantapur district. Theresamma, who served as the headmistress of the Zilla Parishad Bali Konnata School in Markapuram, currently continues as the chairperson of the educational institutions established by her husband Dr. Samuel George.