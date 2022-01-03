YS Jagan disburses third tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan amount to farmers accounts

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released the farmer guarantee funds. A total of Rs 1,036 crore has been disbursed to 50,58,489 people under the third tranche of investment assistance under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan. CM Jagan from the camp office in Tadepalli deposited this amount in the farmers' accounts virtually. With this, a total of Rs 6,899.67 crore will be deposited in the 2021–22 season, while the scheme provides investment assistance of Rs 19,812.79 crore over the past three years. The government is providing investment assistance to eligible farmers at the rate of Rs. 13,500 in three installments per annum under Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan.



The state government has launched the Farmer Assurance Scheme as part of the YSRCP election guarantee. Under this scheme, Rs. 13,500 is being provided in installments. The first installment is Rs. 7,500, the second installment of kharif harvest time before the end of October, Rs. 4,000, the third installment of Rs 2,000.



Launched on October 15, 2019, the scheme has contributed Rs 6,162.45 crore to 45 lakh farmer families in the first year. Of this, Rs 2,525 crore was borne by the Center under PM Kisan and Rs 3,637.45 crore by the State Government under YSR Rythu Bharosa. In the second year 2020-21, Rs 6,750.67 crore was deposited in 49.40 lakh farmer families. Of this, the state government contributed Rs 3,784.67 crore under the YSR Rythu Bharosa and the Center provided Rs 2,966 crore under the PM Kisan.