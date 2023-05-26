Live
- YS Viveka murder case: Hearing on YS Avinash's bail plea continues in Telangana High Court
- Satya Dev’s ‘Full Bottle’ Teaser Promo Is All Hilarious
- Hyderabad: Spurious seeds racket busted, 8 held
- Mo Salah’s emotional statement after Liverpool fail to qualify for Champions League: ‘We failed’
- We are at an edge in the unlisted space due to the adoption of the latest technology - Manish Khanna, Co-Founder, Unlisted Assets
- YS Jagan distributes house site pattas in R5 Zone, says will start constructions soon
- Sitara Ghattamaneni: First Indian Star Kid to Endorse Premium Jewellery Brand PMJ Jewellery
- Hyderabad: 18-year-old girl hangs self at boyfriend’s house in Jawaharnagar
- Hyderabad: US Ambassador to India visits Chowmahalla Palace of Old City
- Amaravati farmers protest in Venkatapalem while CM distributes house site pattas
YS Jagan distributes house site pattas in R5 Zone, says will start constructions soon
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday distributed the house site pattas to the poor in R-5 Zone at Venkatapalem of Tulluru in Guntur.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday distributed the house site pattas to the poor in R-5 Zone at Venkatapalem of Tulluru in Guntur. The chief minister gave the pattas to the more than 50,000 poor in as many as 25 layouts over 1402 acres.
Speaking on the ocassion, the Chief Minister said that they have taken up this massive program after overcoming all the legal hurdles and termed it as the victory of the poor. He said that all the beneficiaries are happy.
The Chief Minister said that the construction of houses will be taken up on the occasion of the YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary. He said that all the basic infrastructure was set up and the Geo tagging will be completed in the next few days.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy further speaking revealed that the options for construction of houses saying that they will provide Rs. 1.80 lakh in the bank accounts to poor and in the second option the government will deposit the construction labour amount and provide free sand, Steel, cement, door frames will be provided on subsidy. CM Jagan announced that there will be no compromise on the quality of material.